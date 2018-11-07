Movie review: The Girl In The Spider's Web

In the age of #MeToo, it seems almost remiss that something as unapologetically feminist as the Nordic noir Millennium book-turned-film series - fronted by cult anti-heroine Lisbeth Salander - does not grab the opportunity to run with it.

Even though her methods may be extreme, watching a woman fight back against her sexual assailants has got to be wish fulfilment for survivors of abuse.

There is an early sequence in The Girl In The Spider's Web where Lisbeth exacts punishment on a wealthy, powerful man who beats up prostitutes and even his wife.

Following that, any trace of sexual violence, misogyny and rape - unsavoury linchpins of the series - barely registers.

The Hollywood sequel to David Fincher's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011) not only replaces Rooney Mara with Claire Foy, it also opts for a safer, more sanitised path.

Based on the fourth book written by David Lagercrantz, after original author Stieg Larsson's death, the pervasive sense of danger and menace is gone.

Instead of a murder mystery or psychodrama, we get an action thriller about stolen nuclear launch codes, complete with explosions, car chases and fight sequences.

That said, it's still an efficient and entertaining genre outing, and a more commercially appealing one - sans the darker, disturbing elements.

Noomi Rapace, who played the original character in the 2009 Swedish trilogy, is still THE definitive Lisbeth Salander to beat, while Mara scored an Oscar nomination.

Foy (The Crown, First Man) is a formidable actress in her own right and does a perfectly respectable job in matching the intensity of her predecessors, but doesn't outperform them.

A riveting new wrinkle is Lisbeth's childhood trauma - don't miss the crucial prologue, which adds emotional depth to the movie.

Sylvia Hoeks, last seen as Jared Leto's replicant henchwoman in Blade Runner 2049, is central to that, appearing late in the game as Lisbeth's long-lost sister Camilla.

She makes quite an impact, but there's not enough of her.

Even more throwaway is investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, Lisbeth's former lover-cum-partner who used to be her equal but is suddenly so much younger and shockingly marginalised here.

No one is expecting bland new guy Sverrir Gudnason to be a Michael Nyqvist or Daniel Craig, but he contributes almost nothing to the story and the lack of chemistry between him and Foy is almost embarrassing.

Fans may miss the fire, but we can take heart that Hollywood is still making it relatively easy to be caught in Lisbeth's web.

Ratings : 3 Ticks

MOVIE: The Girl In The Spider's Web

STARRING: Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Sverrir Gudnason, LaKeith Stanfield

DIRECTOR: Fede Alvarez

THE SKINNY: Computer hacker Lisbeth Salander (Foy) is recruited to steal a computer programme that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide, but finds herself caught in a web of cyber criminals, corrupt government officials and a ghost from her past.

RATING: NC16