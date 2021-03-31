Movie review: Hi, Mom

Jia Ling stars in and directs Hi, Mom, which lives up to the hype.

HI, MOM (PG13)

This tear-jerking comedy, which has taken China by storm, is on its way to overtake Wolf Warrior 2 as the country's No. 1 movie, after already claiming the title of highest-grossing film by a female director of all time with its 5.36 billion yuan (S$1 billion) haul.

Yes, popular Chinese actress-comedienne Jia Ling's directorial debut has easily dethroned Patty Jenkins and her Wonder Woman blockbusters.

Happily, Hi, Mom is a must-watch as it lives up to the hype.

While suffering an emotional breakdown after her mother is critically injured in a traffic accident, Xiaoling (Jia Ling) is suddenly transported to 1981 where she meets the young version of her mum (Zhang Xiaofei).

The two quickly become best friends, and Xiaoling believes she can help improve her mother's future life by changing the latter's past.

Based on the true story of Jia Ling's late mum, Hi, Mom successfully balances the slapstick and the sentimental, with a plot twist that will break your heart and make you want to call or hug your mum after the screening.

You will never look at that special lady in your life the same way again. And good luck in shaking off that lump in your throat for the rest of the day. - JEANMARIE TAN - 4.5 Ticks