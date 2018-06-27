Movie review: Hotel Artemis

(From left) Jeff Goldblum, Zachary Quinto and Jodie Foster in Hotel Artemis. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

There is so much potential here.

Hotel Artemis boasts a star-studded line-up, interesting characters and an original sci-fi-thriller story by writer-director Drew Pearce, who also worked on Iron Man 3 and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

However, he faces housekeeping issues running his directorial debut.

There is Jodie Foster's frumpy Nurse, who runs a tight ship in the fortress-like hospital. There is Dave Bautista's Everest, her loyal bouncer/orderly. Together, they fill up bullet holes, seal up knife wounds, replace corneas and do liver transplants for baddies who can pay her private fees.

The plot unfolds over a night revolving around her code-named guests - Sterling K. Brown's bank robber Waikiki, Sofia Boutella's French assassin Nice, and Charlie Day's arms dealer Acapulco.

Each has a personal link to the Wolf King (Jeff Goldblum), the kingpin of Los Angeles' underworld. The plot gets convoluted when Wolf King checks in, causing mayhem.

Hotel Artemis tries to give equal play to each character but apart from Nurse, Waikiki and Nice get most of the screen time.

He may not have much time on-screen, but Goldblum always steals the scene.

The same can be said for Foster, in her first major role in five years. Underneath all that bad ageing make-up, her eyes still sparkle as she, like Nurse, holds the fort gallantly.

How Nurse became the custodian of Hotel Artemis is sad and can be better explored, especially her backstory with the Wolf King.

But at that point, violence takes precedence over story.

And yes, expect lots of violence, particularly in the final act.

It is always a spectacle to see Boutella execute her slick fight moves, but someone should advise her against being typecast.

Rating: 2.5 ticks

MOVIE: Hotel Artemis

STARRING: Jodie Foster, Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown, Zachary Quinto, Jeff Goldblum

DIRECTOR: Drew Pearce

THE SKINNY: Nurse (Foster) runs a tight ship in the members-only medical facility for criminals. However, when mob boss Wolf King (Goldblum) turns up for emergency treatment, things start to spin out of control.

RATING: NC16