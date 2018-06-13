Movie review: Incredibles 2

This certainly lives up to its name.

It’s incredible that a sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles took so long to materialise, considering its box office and critical success. It made over US$633 million worldwide and won two Oscars, including Best Animated Film.

And it’s incredible that after 14 years, Brad Bird’s story of a tightknit superhero family still resonates.

Picking up where The Incredibles left off, the Parrs — Bob and Helen (aka Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl) and their kids Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack — are holing up in a motel as superheroism is deemed illegal.

Enter billionaire Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and his sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener). The siblings believe supers should remain in the limelight, so part of their publicity campaign to make superheroes legit is to have Elastigirl openly saving the city to regain the public’s trust.

Incredibles 2 may be an animation but the issues are real.

Bob’s oversized ego is badly bruised when his wife is proven to be more capable than him. He also has a hard time adjusting to his new “house-husband” title.

He may be Mr. Incredible but Bob is clueless when it comes to parenting matters, such as Violet’s teen angst, Dash’s math homework and a baby who doesn’t want to sleep.

Parenting is a heroic job, Edna Mode (Bird) admonishes . How true.

The eccentric pint-size fashion diva is once again a scene-stealer with her sarcastic wit. It is such a delight to see a different side of Edna when she becomes Jack-Jack’s babysitter.

Speaking of Jack-Jack, the little one is a riot. Bird clearly had a fun time creating Jack-Jack’s storyline. The scene where he terrorises a raccoon with his burgeoning powers is hilarious.

And the theme of children’s limitless potential takes centre stage when the Parr kids are called upon to rescue their parents.

The vivid animation, particularly the action sequences, is top-notch. You can tell a lot of attention is given. A pity that can’t be said about the new supporting characters’ backstories.

Boosted by Michael Giacchino’s rousing jazzy score, Incredibles 2 is non-stop fun.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait for another decade for another incredible adventure.

4 out of 5 stars



MOVIE: Incredibles 2

STARRING: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk, Samuel L. Jackson

DIRECTOR: Brad Bird

THE SKINNY: Helen Parr aka Elastigirl (Hunter) is asked to be the face of superheroes. Though initially reluctant to leave her kids to husband Bob (Nelson), it soon becomes clear that the supermum’s crimefighting career is far from over.

RATING: PG