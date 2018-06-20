Movie review: Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2 lives up to its name.

It is incredible that a sequel to 2004's The Incredibles took so long to materialise, considering the movie made more than US$633 million (S$860 million) worldwide and won two Oscars, including Best Animated Film.

And the sequel's amazing global box-office haul of US$235.8 million within a week of opening meant writer-director Brad Bird's story about the superhero family still resonates after 14 years.

In the sequel, the Parrs - Bob, Helen (or Mr Incredible and Elastigirl), Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack - are hiding in a motel as superheroism is illegal.

Enter billionaire Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and his sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener). They believe supers should remain in the limelight, so part of their campaign to make superheroes legal is to have Elastigirl openly saving the city to regain the public's trust.

Incredibles 2 may be animated but the issues are real. Even the villain's name, Screenslaver, is spot on.

Bob's ego is bruised when his wife is proven to be more capable than him. He also has a hard time adjusting to his new "house husband" title.

He is clueless when it comes to parenting matters, such as Violet's teen angst, Dash's maths homework and a baby who does not want to sleep.

Parenting is a heroic job, Edna Mode (Bird) admonishes. How true. The fashion diva is once again a scene-stealer with her wit. It is such a delight to see a different side of Edna when she becomes Jack-Jack's babysitter.

Speaking of Jack-Jack, the little one is a riot. The scene where he terrorises a raccoon with his burgeoning powers is hilarious.

And the children's potential takes centre stage when they have to rescue their parents.

The vivid animation, particularly the action sequences, is top-notch. You can tell a lot of attention is given. A pity that cannot be said about the supporting characters' backstories.

Boosted by Michael Giacchino's rousing score, Incredibles 2 is non-stop fun.

Let us hope we do not have to wait as long for another incredible adventure.

Rating: 4 stars

MOVIE: Incredibles 2

STARRING: Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk, Samuel L. Jackson

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Brad Bird

THE SKINNY: Helen Parr or Elastigirl (Hunter) is asked to be the face of superheroes. Though initially reluctant to leave her children to husband Bob (Nelson), it soon becomes clear that the supermum’s crime-fighting career is far from over.

RATING: PG