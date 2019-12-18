Movie review: Ip Man 4: The Finale

The fourth and final instalment of the martial arts franchise has come full circle by staying true to the essence of what makes a hero.

Following the death of his wife, wing chun master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local gongfu masters and his star student Bruce Lee (Danny Chan).

He is also searching for a better future for his teenage son (Jim Liu), from whom he is drifting apart due to the latter's insistence on discontinuing his studies and following in his father's footsteps.

But after realising that life abroad is mired with deep-rooted racism, Ip Man re-examines his position.

This sequel is a must-watch, considering it is Yen's final gongfu film.

To some extent, the battle between East and West reflects the struggles faced by overseas Chinese, as they try to protect their traditions.

As usual, the fight scenes are impressive, but it is Ip Man's unconditional love for his son that is truly touching.

Ironically, it is on this trip abroad, where he interacts with the local youth, that brings him emotionally closer to his son back home.

Rating: PG13

SCORE: 4/5