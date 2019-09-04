Movie review: It Chapter Two

When it comes to ambition, this almost three-hour sequel is not clowning around.

It (2017) rightfully deserves to enjoy the spoils of being the highest-grossing R-rated horror film, and the companion piece - helmed by returning director Andy Muschietti - will no doubt draw even more blood at the box office.

It Chapter Two almost exactly mirrors the structure of the first movie, which at points can feel like a plod down memory lane.

The child actors portraying the seven-member Losers Club were so engaging that you were heavily invested. Fortunately, the adult stars mostly do their predecessors - who appear in substantial flashbacks - justice.

It also delivers more horror, more humour and more heart.

Expect quite a few jolts and gory kills involving both adults and young children.

Pennywise manifests himself in even more horrific incarnations whenever the group experiences both joint and individual encounters, from a nightmarish assortment of nasties in a Chinese restaurant to gruesome zombies and a disturbingly monstrous naked old lady.

As expected, Bill Hader and James Ransone - as foul-mouthed, scene-stealing comic relief Richie and Eddie respectively - provide the most laughs that effectively ease the tension, but the duo also get to show off their dramatic chops.

Then there are the emotional beats that can only be explored more intensely and authentically when the characters become adults, still damaged by the past and trapped in their personal hell, as the film lays bare the darkness of childhood psychological trauma.

The unrequited love Ben (Jay Ryan) harbours for Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Bill's (James McAvoy) lingering guilt over his brother's death and Stanley's (Andy Bean) debilitating anxieties come to mind.

That is not to say It Chapter Two provides perfect closure that will satisfy everyone.

My biggest grievance is how it gives Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) short shrift. Every member of the septet is painstakingly fleshed out, but he remains so woefully underwritten in comparison that we are left with the same cipher we first saw in young Chosen Jacobs' portrayal. Perhaps the mystery of Mike will be solved in the director's cut, which is said to be four hours long. - 4 Ticks

FILM: It Chapter Two

STARRING: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Bill Skarsgard

DIRECTOR: Andy Muschietti

THE SKINNY: Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise (Skarsgard), he returns to terrorise the town of Derry. Now adults, the group reunites and must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the killer clown once and for all.

RATING: M18