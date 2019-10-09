Movie review: Joker

Given that the film has broken the US box office record for October, this review of Joker will be another chapter of Did I Watch A Different Movie?

The praise lavished on Todd Phillips' tale of a man's mental collapse has me perplexed.

Claims of it redefining comic book movies are definitely overblown.

An opening haul of US$96 million (S$132.5m) in the US and S$1.89 million in Singapore is impressive, and part of that success is down to the compelling physicality of Joaquin Phoenix's performance.

As Arthur Fleck, there is his twisted, depleted body, his dancing and even his laughing to the point of choking. You will find it hard to tear your eyes away.

The Academy will be calling, though a cynic would say that's a given high-profile portrayals of mental illness are often Oscar bait

The score and set design are also stunning, building the tension of a Gotham that convincingly mirrors the rundown New York of 1981, when the Big Apple really was rotting.

Ordinary folk are downtrodden while the rich are oblivious.

Even the man who wants to save the city, Thomas Wayne aka Batman's dad, comes across as an arrogant boor.

Yes, the allegories of modern societal woes are not subtle.

This film is often so obvious, you have answered "Yes" before it gets to ask, "Do you see what I did there?"

But Joker's main issue is that it wants to have its custard pie and eat it too.

Phillips appears desperate for Joker not to be a comic book film and yet it keeps needlessly dropping Batman references.

Joker also serves as Phillips' homage to Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and The King Of Comedy.

Aside from sharing plot points, Easter eggs are strewn in plain view, which along with the Batman references, are just too much of a wink for a film aiming for seriousness.

A meandering pace also means that while we know who Fleck is meant to become, it takes too long to get there. And while the Joker is a clown-faced sociopath, not all clown-faced sociopaths are the Joker.

This is a film about a man's breakdown, with some DC Comics properties slapped on it.

And yet, it is the rarest of films in that, for all its flaws, it is still one that needs to be seen and can't be ignored. - 2.5 Ticks

FILM: Joker

STARRING: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy

DIRECTOR: Todd Phillips

THE SKINNY: Life is not good for downtrodden clown-for-hire Arthur Fleck (Phoenix). A carer for his mother and afflicted with an uncontrollable cackle, he loses himself in fantasies of gaining fame as a stand-up comedian. After being beaten up, he is given a gun. Then his life goes from bad to worse.

RATING: NC16