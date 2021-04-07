Movie review: Judas And The Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya (centre) and LaKeith Stanfield (far right) reunite in Judas And The Black Messiah.

This biopic is nominated for six Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for its stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

But the latter recognition has been a true head-scratcher.

That is because it shortchanges the pair, who achieved international prominence after co-starring in 2017's Get Out and now turn in spectacular lead performances and completely carry the movie, which opens exclusively at The Projector tomorrow.

But at least Kaluuya looks set for Oscar glory, after winning the Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards for his charismatic portrayal of US activist Fred Hampton.

Judas And The Black Messiah chronicles the fatal betrayal of the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late 1960s Chicago at the hands of William O'Neal (Stanfield), a career thief-turned-FBI informant who infiltrates the inner circle of the organisation.

Coming after The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Small Axe, perhaps what is most shocking and troubling about this powerful, tense dramatisation of historical events is that its themes of racial injustice, police brutality, oppression and revolution are even more relevant in 2021 than ever.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (M18)

SCORE: 4 /5