Movie review: Judy

Renee Zellweger's Golden Globe best actress win and front runner status at the upcoming Oscars is certainly well-deserved – especially since she plays the late actress-singer-dancer Judy Garland with poise, elegance and show-stopping vocals in the biopic Judy.

It focuses on the period when the Hollywood icon struggled with alcohol and prescription drug addiction, depression, anxiety and a rocky custody battle on a trip to London in the late 60s for a series of concerts meant to restore her finances.

Some may find Zellweger's propensity to gaze into the distance with mouth slightly pursed grating, but she is still able to communicate the depths of Garland's feelings in a single tear.

One is reminded of her flaws and multifaceted identity as a mother, wife and fading but beloved entertainer throughout the course of the film, which features several iconic songs, such as Over The Rainbow.

Also riveting are the scenes featuring young Garland (Darci Shaw), which capture her naivete and innocence as a child learning the ropes, and oft-times the cruel practices of the entertainment industry.

Score: 4/5

Rating: PG13

- LYDIA GAN