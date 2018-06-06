Movie review: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Jurassic Park movie franchise is a crowd-pleaser. So far, the four instalments have made over US$3.7 billion (S$5 billion) at box offices worldwide.

Part of the draw is seeing the magnificent dinosaurs on the big screen.

Part of the fun is also seeing how people gawk at said creatures before running amok when they break free.

It is like how Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) sums it up in 1997's The Lost World: "Oooh, ahhh, that's how it always starts. Then later there's running and screaming."

These moments are trademarks scenes of the franchise, yet much suspense still exists before they happen.

To nitpick, the plot here is formulaic and predictable, but Spanish director J.A. Bayona cleverly builds up the fear, thanks to his horror background. Michael Giacchino's score plays a big part too.

Bayona also pays homage to the Jurassic Park that Steven Spielberg created in 1993.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's effective chemistry takes a back seat when the dinos come into play. The visual effects are beyond spectacular, and the dinos are the star players, especially the new and downright scary hybrid, indoraptor, and Blue the velociraptor from 2015's Jurassic World.

Child actress Isabella Sermon's Maisie Lockwood provides the requisite screams, but the newcomer is also credible and holds her own against Pratt and Howard. However, there is a puzzling plot hole about her story. Is it a clue to what will happen in the next instalment?

Goldblum's return as the quick-witted mathematician from the first two films is welcome. His role may be small, but he chews the scene up each time.

Fallen Kingdom ticks all the boxes when it comes to summer popcorn entertainment, and you can bet the next sequel will be another winner.

MOVIE: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

STARRING: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon, Jeff Goldblum, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, B.D. Wong

DIRECTOR: J.A. Bayona

THE SKINNY: The dinosaurs on Isla Nublar face extinction when the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life. So it is up to Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) to rescue them, particularly Blue, the velociraptor that Owen raised.

RATING: PG13