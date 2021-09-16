Movie review: Kate

While it is expected that imitation follows success, you have to wonder if streaming service action movies are an experiment in cloning.

Just this year we have had Jolt, Gunpowder Milkshake and now Kate, currently showing on Netflix.

While it boasts John Wick's director David Leitch as executive producer, this action thriller helmed by director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan of The Huntsman: Winter's War lacks the energy and creativity of a true Leitch project.

Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, the ruthless titular assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit.

While there are some stylish moments and impressive action moves, Kate lacks pacing and often feels like it is from the kid who copied the kid who copied the kid who copied the homework.

Which is a shame, because 2020's Birds Of Prey teased how cool the prospect of a Mary Elizabeth Winstead action film is.

This instead will pass the time as some violent wallpaper, albeit with a pattern that will trigger deja vu.

KATE (M18)

Score : 2/5