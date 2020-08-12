Movie review: The Kissing Booth 2

When this critically-derided teen romantic comedy sequel premiered last month on Netflix, it was the top-streamed film - besting the performance of its 2018 sleeper hit predecessor.

Since then, it has inexplicably become one of the most popular movies ever on the streaming platform.

High school senior Elle's (Joey King) long-distance romance with reformed bad boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) hits the skids, as she grapples with her changing relationship with best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) and feelings for a hunky new transfer student (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Cue the insecurities, third parties and the typical falling out and making up, as The Kissing Booth 2 unabashedly dishes out more of the same.

I was a hardcore Twihard and this definitely has shades of Twilight - just with more overacting and less agency - but even I have limits when it comes to such cringey, shallow material.

That won't stop the intended demographic from puckering up though, because King makes her character somewhat relatable and the dudes are easy on the eye.

Just don't bet on kissing the franchise goodbye as a third movie has already been shot and is slated for a 2021 release.

Rating: M18

Score: 2.5/5