Movie review: Knives Out

There is a piece of evidence that conclusively proves Knives Out is extraordinarily good.

It's the fact that even with Daniel Craig's awful Southern accent, it is still a contender for film of the year.

And if the words "film of the year" make you think ponderous, worthy and woke affairs, here's a twist. This is nothing but fun from start to finish.

Rian Johnson returns to his home turf of mystery and murder. He has created an ensemble piece as tightly-plotted as possible. Tight to the point of forming a diamond.

Unlike many films that slowly arrive at a conclusion you arrived at long ago, the joy here is not knowing where you are going. There is so much wrong-footing going on that the film becomes a finely choreographed tango of twists.

The cast of veterans visibly relishing the chance to misbehave and be utterly repugnant.

Yes, there are very few likeable characters here but they are all fascinating.

Christopher Plummer brings the warm gravitas as Harlan Thrombey while Curtis, Evans, Johnson, Shannon and Collette bring the shallow, selfish entitlement as his immediate family.

They're all horrible. They all have a motive. They all have something to hide and they're all wondering just why world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc is on the case.

Also worth pointing out that even though Craig has portrayed James Bond for 13 years, Knives Out gives him the coolest entrance that he's ever had.

Ana de Armas as Marta, Harlan's nurse and Blanc's guide to the family, portrays the right amount of bewilderment and innocence.

It's smart, funny, conscious of the era but not too heavy and does not let up until the final frame. Perfect escapism.

If only Craig had worked more on that accent.

SCORE: 4/5

FILM: Knives Out

STARRING: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer

DIRECTOR: Rian Johnson

THE SKINNY: World-renowned thriller author Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead in his mansion. His immediate family were there, none appear innocent. Is there a murderer among them?

RATING: PG13