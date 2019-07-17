Movie review: The Lion King has stunning visuals but lacks soul

The original 1994 The Lion King was a groundbreaking spectacle, mixing hand-drawn visuals with 3D animation. The box-office hit also won Oscars for its stirring songs by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Jon Favreau's version also breaks new ground. Calling it a visual spectacle is an understatement. The same rousing songs get a new arrangement and singers.

But that is about it. Nothing new is added to the story.

Some scenes are reproduced from the original frame for frame, such as the opening Circle Of Life sequence where newborn Simba is presented to the animals in the savannah. The wildebeest stampede scene that led to Mufasa's death was also a copy of the original.

The main attraction in this Lion King is the uncanny photo-realism of the animals. You will be blown away by the amazingly rendered wildlife. The landscape is picturesque.

The climactic battle between Simba and Scar is truly magnificent. It feels like you are watching a documentary on BBC Earth.

But that is where the biggest fault lies too.

Because of the realism of the animals, there is no way you can animate the lions' faces or imbue them with expression.

When you have the irreplaceable James Earl Jones, again voicing Mufasa, delivering so much emotion as the sagely king, you expect to see something in his face.

Making matters worse is that the voices are often times out-of-sync with the animals' mouths.

Fortunately, the actors inject much life and humour, particularly Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon.

Donald Glover and Beyonce are serviceable as Simba and Nala. As both are singers, their take on Can You Feel The Love Tonight is a winner.

Chiwetel Ejiofor does not deliver the level of sarcasm and menace you would expect from Scar, making you wish Favreau had brought Jeremy Irons back to voice the conniving predator.

Despite the paint-by-numbers story, Favreau and his team of CGI wizards deserve much praise for giving us this musical safari. - 3.5 Ticks

FILM: The Lion King

STARRING: Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones

DIRECTOR: Jon Favreau

THE SKINNY: Simba (Glover) is heir to Pride Lands, the African savannah where animals live in harmony. But resentful Uncle Scar (Ejiofor) wants the throne, thus he schemes to get rid of the current king, Mufasa (Jones), and Simba at the same time.

RATING: PG