Movie Review: Locked Down

Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple who have separated but are forced to stay in the same house in the quarantine movie, Locked Down.

Actors are able to portray many things. Sometimes, realism is not one of them.

Shot over the final third of last year, Zoom calls play a large role in the HBO Max rom-com heist film Locked Down.

But it is soon clear that video call acting is yet to be part of the acting curriculum.

The calls, some featuring the likes of Ben Stiller and Mindy Kaling, are mostly strained, verbose and feel like audition tapes.

Frankly, the first half of Locked Down is excruciating.

We are in the London home of Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Linda (Anne Hathaway), a couple whose separation has been scuppered by being locked down in the same house amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are clearly meant to find them interesting, but with bouts of "ACT-ING", they are self- involved, unsympathetic and you would not want to be stuck in a room with them either.

It is all surprising, considering Locked Down is directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr & Mrs Smith, Edge Of Tomorrow).

There is over an hour of interminable soul(less)-searching before the film suddenly remembers there is a diamond heist to pull off.

This caper section, filmed in the actual Harrods department store and its private tunnels, is more entertaining than the first half - almost as though they got bored of trying to make the pandemic version of Marriage Story and decided to finally have some fun instead. - 2 Ticks

FILM: Locked Down (NC16)

STARRING: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anne Hathaway, Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Mark Gatiss

DIRECTOR: Doug Liman

THE SKINNY: Furloughed Paxton (Ejiofor) and high-flying Linda (Hathaway) are in the process of breaking up when the Covid-19 lockdown in London keeps them in the same house. Disillusioned with her job, she hits upon an idea to make millions at the expense of her bosses.

SHOWING: Premieres Jan 14 on HBO Go