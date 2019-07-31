Movie Review: Ma

There's a recurring Monty Python gag where a staunch colonel will step into frame and tell everyone to "Stop this! It's far too silly".

Ma needs that colonel to spare us from the silliness.

Not that it's fun. Ma can be found at the junction of grim and silly.

This isn't a horror in the way one might expect from Blumhouse Productions either - the studio that proudly tells all it brought Get Out to the world.

This is like a slightly more sinister TV movie. Is the benevolent stranger as nice as she seems? Of course not.

Not that Ma is short of potential, but it's ruined by showing its hand far too early.

Confirming the titular character's duality within minutes of meeting her means the audience has to endure the tiresome wait for the characters to undergo the slowly dawning realisation that their new unhinged friend might just be unhinged.

At first glance, one wonders what could attract the talents of Octavia Spencer, Alison Janney, Juliette Lewis and Luke Evans to such a project.

Well, Tate Taylor directed Spencer to a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2011's The Help.

That film also starred Janney, who has picked up an Oscar herself since then.

Lewis is Oscar-nominated and Evans isn't short of talent either.

Some of the young cast is great, particularly Diana Silvers who looks like a coven of studio execs successfully summoned a new young Anne Hathaway into being.

The twists, such as the attempts to play on your sympathies for Spencer's "Ma", feel more like sudden ideas added by writers rather than all part of the plot. The more it goes on, the sillier it feels, and Silvers sides more with the audience in trying to urge her friends to leave all the nonsense behind. It's daft, it doesn't really make sense and the talent here could have, should have created something much, much better. - 2 Ticks

FILM: Ma

STARRING: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Allison Janney

DIRECTOR: Tate Taylor

THE SKINNY: A woman (Spencer) befriends a group of teenagers and lets them party in her cellar. Whats starts out as fun turns sinister as something about ''Ma'' does not seem right and the kids start to feel unsafe, as do their parents.

RATING: NC16