Movie review: Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich plays Captain Artemis in Monster Hunter, battling terrifying creatures in an alternative universe. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES
Joanne Soh
Assistant News Editor
Dec 30, 2020 06:00 am

Milla Jovovich is back doing what she does best: Fight and survive.

After all, she did just that in six Resident Evil movies.

Monster Hunter, like her most famous movie franchise, is a big-screen adaptation of a popular Capcom video game.

And it is also helmed by Jovovich's writer-director husband Paul W. S. Anderson, who kick-started Resident Evil in 2002.

Instead of killing the undead, Jovovich gets to battle terrifying creatures in an alternative universe where monsters rule the day - and night, literally.

Much like Resident Evil, you don't need to pay any attention to the plot, dialogue and character development as they are non-existent.

Jovovich's Captain Artemis may have a team of hard-boiled soldiers, but it's no surprise they are simply there to add to the body count and gory deaths.

UNAPOLOGETIC

Anderson is one unapologetic film-maker. He knows what fanboys want - and delivers.

You just need to set your sight on Jovovich.

Her gorgeous face, charismatic presence and athletic prowess are the driving forces in this 99-minute actioner.

There are some decent moments between Jovovich and Tony Jaa, who plays a chocolate-loving hunter with awesome fighting skills, who also happens to be a mean archer.

Monster Hunter is a CGI spectacle.

Where some directors set their films in the dark so that bad visual effects can be disguised, Anderson displays his monsters in broad daylight.

From the fearsome sand-burrowing Diablos to the flying, fire-breathing super monster Rathalos, the attention to detail is laudable, and each beast is magnificently rendered.

While Anderson delivers some stylish shots, there are several key moments that are rip-offs from other films.

For instance, our heroes need to get to a dark tower that looks very much like Sauron's in The Lord Of The Rings. There is also a Lion King/Jurassic Park-like stampede.

Also, Monster Hunter's ending is abrupt, its sole purpose being a set-up for a sequel and possible franchise.

Score: 3/5

FILM: Monster Hunter

STARRING: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, Diego Boneta

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Paul W. S. Anderson

THE SKINNY: In an alternative world where deadly monsters roam the Earth, Captain Artemis (Jovovich) and her elite military force team up with a mysterious hunter (Jaa) who helps them fight back as they seek a way home.

RATING: PG13
 

