Movie review: No Sudden Move

NO SUDDEN MOVE (M18)

A closer title for this period crime thriller would be Not Many Sudden Moves.

The pace of director Steven Soderbergh's latest - currently showing on HBO Go - is not going to be for everyone.

It has plenty of big names, led by Don Cheadle as a hood for hire.

The Marvel star has the gaunt wiriness of a man just out of prison, but everyone else has been on the 1950s lard and beer diet.

Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser are period-accurate doughy - some more than most.

No Sudden Move starts with what should be a simple home invasion in suburban Detroit, but it soon gets out of hand.

Not as showy as other Soderbergh crime joints such as Out Of Sight, The Limey or the Ocean's series, this is a slow burning tale set in the airless pre-rock 'n' roll US.

But there is plenty to enjoy in the performances - Harbour is a standout as the ineffectual husband in the unravelling world. Other than crime, Soderbergh touches on race, industry and corruption, and like many noir flicks, you may not like where the story leaves you but it will stay with you. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

Score : 3.5/5