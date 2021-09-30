Movie review: No Time To Die

No Time To Die has all the makings of a great action thriller and is a fitting farewell for Daniel Craig's James Bond.

We have been expecting him, but is Mr Bond's 25th outing worth the wait?

Absolutely.

In fact, fate's delays may have helped No Time To Die land a lot more memorably than had it been pushed out during the past 18 months.

It has everything you could want - action, thrills, humour, romance, emotion, henchmen, tension - all wrapped in a stunningly beautiful film with some excellent sound design.

It is a film that exudes confidence and moves with such drive, you do not feel most of its 163 minutes.

It is arguably the smartest Bond film, with possibly the most rounded portrayal of the character. An older, not wiser, but more relaxed Bond.

The line between Daniel Craig and Bond blurs. Bond's humour here feels very much like Craig, but then this is his show after all.

No Time To Die is the film Craig's Bond deserves to finish on. He has brought more to the role from the off, imbuing 007 with more depth than that of a suave, bed-hopping sociopath with an addiction for quips.

Craig IS Bond - and then there are the other blokes. And I say that as a lifelong fan of the franchise, which he changed for the better.

While No Time To Die has to acknowledge 2015's Spectre, it is Madeleine (Lea Seydoux) and Bond's relationship - however fractured - that proves key to this story.

As the Marvel movies realised, action set pieces are fine, but it is what happens in the quiet moments that really matter.

This might make it sound dour, but rest assured, there is plenty of action.

A sequence with Ana de Armas (as a CIA agent assisting Bond) and her frankly physics-defying evening gown is a standout, as is a misty forest skirmish.

The inclusion of Phoebe Waller-Bridge has not, as some moaned, turned this into a manifesto of wokeness. But she has added more heart, emotion and vulnerability to the characters.

You can also see where she has honed the sniping between Lashana Lynch's Nomi - the new 007 - and Bond, and some humour is at Bond's expense.

Both de Armas and Lynch deflate some Bond tropes - such as his expectation that they are dying to get some Bond action of their own. He is over 50 and these women 20 years his junior are there for the mission at hand, and... just don't see him that way.

It is the power of the more emotional moments - with Bond no longer the blunt instrument Judi Dench's M described him as in 2006's Casino Royale - that make this sequel stand out.

That said, this is still a Bond film, and some outlandishness is expected.

No Time To Die is close to science fiction in parts and some elements seem straight out of Mission: Impossible, though not egregiously so.

Also, the pace of the final act feels off, simply because too many plates are spinning.

And it has to be said that Rami Malek's Safin could have workshopped his motivations more. For a Bond villain, he feels neglected of screen time or indeed of things to do.

Yes, there are secrets, and I urge anyone seeing it to adhere to the hashtag #NoTimeForSpoilers. Watch it, discuss it, relish it.

This is a grand finale.

FILM: No Time To Die

STARRING: Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Cary Joji Fukunaga

THE SKINNY: James Bond's (Craig) retirement is interrupted by sinister forces, setting him on a collision course with a lethal new technology.

RATING: PG13

score : 4.5/5