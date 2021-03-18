Movie review: Nomadland

Frances McDormand (left), who could win her third Best Actress Oscar for her role as Fern, with David Strathairn, who plays nomad Dave in the movie.

Having already swept most of the major trophies for Best Picture this awards season, Nomadland is the front runner to claim the biggest prize come April 26 at the Academy Awards.

Its China-born writer-director Chloe Zhao, 38, is also a shoo-in for Best Director, and hopefully will be the second woman in history to win in that category since Kathryn Bigelow for 2008's The Hurt Locker.

While spending 108 minutes on this low-key road movie - with its niche subject matter, contemplative nature and languid pacing - may not be the path typically chosen by moviegoers more accustomed to action blockbusters, zombie horror or slapstick comedies, perhaps it is easier to approach Nomadland like an excursion, if only for the novelty of the sight, taste and feel of something so singular on the big screen.

To be honest, nothing much of conventional dramatic importance happens.

Yet, there is plenty to mull over, even in the tiniest glimpses of the inner lives on display.

Nomadland paints a eulogic portrait of the American nomadic spirit set on the trail of seasonal migratory labour, showcasing an almost alien lifestyle, characters and settings that most of us barely knew existed or can even begin to comprehend.

It truly challenges us to take the road less travelled, literally and metaphorically, and sets us thinking about why others have chosen to do so.

We see the grandeur of the American West, from the Badlands of South Dakota to the Nevada desert, through the eyes of eccentric 61-year-old Fern (Frances McDormand, who could very well earn her third Best Actress Oscar).

She has lost her husband as well as her whole former life, when the mining town they lived in is essentially dissolved, its zip code discontinued.

With no kith and kin she feels connected to, van-dwelling Fern is not just overcome with grief and loss, but is adrift and houseless. But when she attends a nomad gathering, she soon finds her support system in a tribe of mentors, comrades and kindred spirits, which include Linda May, Swankie and Bob (real-life nomads who play themselves) as well as potential love interest Dave (David Strathairn), most of whom have shown capitalism their middle finger.

In the process of shedding her own emotional and physical baggage, Fern gains healing, strength, independence and purpose, and a deeper understanding of how "home" is something she carries with her.

There is much maturity, restraint and intimacy in Zhao's directing style that belies her age.

Nomadland is only the indie darling's third feature film, and her Hollywood journey is just beginning.

Next up is a detour to superhero blockbusterville, as she takes the reins of Marvel's Eternals and will no doubt ride that project into the sunset.

As the nomads like to say - we'll see her down the road.

Score: 3.5/5

FILM: Nomadland

STARRING: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao

THE SKINNY: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road through the vast landscape of the American West, exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

RATING: M18