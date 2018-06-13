Movie review: Ocean's 8

There is no issue of too many cooks in this ensemble film featuring eight strong women, each with her own quirk.

Credit goes to director Gary Ross for letting each actress shine. However, there is a feeling of wanting more from some of them, especially when they all get together to execute the elaborate heist.

Also, how the heist unfolds is not all that original, and the expected hiccup is handled too quickly.

Just like the opening of Steven Soderbergh's 2001 Ocean's Eleven, we see Debbie Ocean - sister of the apparently deceased Danny (George Clooney in Soderbergh's trilogy) - getting her parole and promising to live a crime-free life.

What ensues is the classic Sandra Bullock comic timing on display - from the moment she swops her orange prison garb for a sexy black dress and then conning a posh hotel to give her a free stay , Bullock fulfils the role of ringleader adequately.

Just like in Soderbergh's flicks where Clooney has Brad Pitt as his right-hand man, the magnificent Cate Blanchett serves as Bullock's best friend and partner-in-crime.

Blanchett is superb as Lou, the cool rock star.

Their crew includes a Vivienne Westwood-esque fashion designer (an excellent Helena Bonham Carter); a hacker extraordinaire (Rihanna); a fence-turned-soccer mum (Sarah Paulson); a diamond expert (an underused Mindy Kaling); and a fast-talking pickpocket (a hilarious Awkwafina).

Part of the plan to steal the Cartier necklace is to make sure celebrity Daphne Kluger wears the US$150 million treasure.

Anne Hathaway is deliciously wicked as the annoying diva, clearly riffing on her "difficult" reputation Internet trolls have bestowed on her. She is possibly the best in this flick.

Bullock's insistence on having an all-female crew is because "a him gets noticed and a her gets ignored".

But in this instance, one hopes these women will get noticed enough and be back for a sequel.

MOVIE: Ocean’s 8

STARRING: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway

DIRECTOR: Gary Ross

THE SKINNY: Upon her release from prison, Debbie Ocean (Bullock) wastes no time in setting up an all-female team to pull off a major heist – stealing the Toussaint necklace at the Met Gala.

RATING: PG13