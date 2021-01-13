Movies

Movie review: Pieces Of A Woman

Movie review: Pieces Of A Woman
Vanessa Kirby shines beneath crushing grief in Pieces Of A Woman. PHOTO: NETFLIX
Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jan 13, 2021 06:00 am

Vanessa Kirby from The Crown fame proves that she is worthy of Oscar chatter.

The drama film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, opens with a heart-stopping, single-take 20-minute home birth sequence that goes awry.

The tragedy leaves Kirby's character navigating the emotional fallout, as she becomes increasingly isolated from her partner (Shia LaBeouf) and mother (Ellen Burstyn), who also unravel in their own ways.

Pieces Of A Woman is uneven and all over the place, never matching up to the intense first act nor amounting to a satisfactory whole. But Kirby delivers such an acting showcase, one can overlook the flaws of this poignant exploration of trauma and forgiveness.

PIECES OF A WOMAN (M18)

SCORE: 3/5

Movie Review: Locked Down
Movies

Too many degrees of separation

Related Stories

Movie review: The Promised Neverland

Movie review: The Rescue

Movie review: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movies

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan