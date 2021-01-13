Movie review: Pieces Of A Woman

Vanessa Kirby from The Crown fame proves that she is worthy of Oscar chatter.

The drama film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, opens with a heart-stopping, single-take 20-minute home birth sequence that goes awry.

The tragedy leaves Kirby's character navigating the emotional fallout, as she becomes increasingly isolated from her partner (Shia LaBeouf) and mother (Ellen Burstyn), who also unravel in their own ways.

Pieces Of A Woman is uneven and all over the place, never matching up to the intense first act nor amounting to a satisfactory whole. But Kirby delivers such an acting showcase, one can overlook the flaws of this poignant exploration of trauma and forgiveness.

PIECES OF A WOMAN (M18)

SCORE: 3/5