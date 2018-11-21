Movie review: Ralph Breaks The Internet

The sequel takes place six years after the first movie, where Ralph (Reilly) is no longer the bad guy in his video game Fix-It Felix Jr and he is accepted for who he is.

He hangs out with best friend Vanellope (Silverman) every day after the arcade closes.

Life is sweet, though rather routine.

He is content, but Vanellope yearns to get away from her monotonous existence.

Her chance comes when they make their way to the World Wide Web, where Vanellope is over the moon, while Ralph feels awkward and out of his comfort zone.

Jealousy rears its ugly head, especially when Vanellope finds her calling as a daredevil driver in the fast and furious Slaughter Race, a racing game fronted by the ultra-cool Shank (Gadot) that is on the opposite spectrum of her lollipop racing world.

While Ralph Breaks The Internet brilliantly tackles issues of insecurity, friendship, the courage to take chances and chasing one's dreams, certain messages in the movie are not so ideal.

Screen time is good. Actually, the longer the better.

Making real money on the Internet is easy - just make silly videos and get people to like them.

Also, just give a child an electronic device and all will be good.

If you choose to overlook these elements, the movie is one fun and energetic ride.

The depiction of the Internet as an endless city of amusement and distraction filled with recognisable brands is clever.

The graphics, like the original, are top-notch and laughs are aplenty.

Most of us will get the annoying pop-up ad jokes and the adorable and persistent "search bar" avatar KnowsMore (Tudyk).

But what will certainly go viral are the Disney Princess moments.

Disney does a great job of championing girl power and daring to make fun of its entire roster of royalties, especially when the princesses complain about their ill-fitting gowns and why they always need to be rescued by hunky men.

The part where they coach Vanellope in princess etiquette, and when she teaches them how to chill in return, is priceless.

Rating: 3.5 Ticks

MOVIE: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

STARRING: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Alan Tudyk

DIRECTORS: Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

THE SKINNY: When the steering wheel in Vanellope’s (Silverman) arcade game Sugar Rush breaks, she and Ralph (Reilly) travel to the Internet in search of a replacement part, where a whole new world awaits.

RATING: PG