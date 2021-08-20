Movie review: Reminiscence

REMINISCENCE (NC16)

For a feature film debut from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, whose husband and brother-in-law are writer Jonathan Nolan and director Christopher Nolan respectively, one would expect it to challenge the mind.

But sci-fi noir film Reminiscence, currently showing in cinemas, is no mind-bender with a jaw-dropping twist. Instead, this genre entry is disappointingly middling and ironically, unmemorable.

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind who helps clients access lost memories using a special machine, becomes dangerously obsessed with a mysterious femme fatale (Rebecca Ferguson).

As he fights to find the truth about her disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy.

Jackman and Ferguson, who first sizzled together in The Greatest Showman, share steamy chemistry and a fateful love story set against a sunken Miami coast that resembles a gritty Venice.

But perhaps Joy's close connection to the Nolan brothers does her a disservice, because this is nowhere near the standards of Memento, The Prestige and Interstellar.

Reminiscence is so derivative, you will forget about it as soon as it ends. - JEANMARIE TAN

Score : 2.5/5