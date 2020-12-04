Movie review: The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively impresses in The Rhythm Section. Unfortunately, the dull movie meets her only halfway.

THE RHYTHM SECTION (NC16)

Premieres tomorrow at 9pm on HBO GO and HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601/Singtel TV Ch 420)

2 Ticks

Produced by the team behind the James Bond films, this action thriller based on Mark Burnell's best-selling 1999 debut novel of the same name about international spy Stephanie Patrick was supposed to launch Blake Lively into female 007 territory.

But those high hopes were ignominiously dashed when it bombed at the US box office earlier this year, with the worst wide-opening weekend of all time and the biggest drop in theatres.

After a plane crash kills her family, our protagonist veers down a path of self-destruction before turning to a former MI6 agent (Jude Law) to help her seek revenge on the terrorists responsible.

Unfortunately, The Rhythm Section moves to a shockingly weak beat, overpowered by slicker, more substantive genre entries such as Atomic Blonde and Red Sparrow.

Lively impresses in her best role to date, nailing both the emotional notes and action sequences.

Pity that her deathly dull star vehicle fails to drive her towards the intended destination.