Movie review: Scoob!

Perhaps the best way to describe this new animated reboot of the Scooby-Doo film series is "Zoinks".

Because Scoob! is indeed that frightful.

Throw in a horrifically rendered Simon Cowell cameo - amid generally cheap-looking animation - and the movie becomes the stuff of nightmares.

Young detectives Fred (Zac Efron), Daphne (Amanda Seyfried), Velma (Gina Rodriguez), Shaggy (Will Forte) and Scooby (Frank Welker) of the famous Mystery Inc team up with superhero Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) to stop villain Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) from unleashing an ancient supernatural dog upon the world.

The voice cast may be star-studded but they lack charm.

With characters that are annoying, an overly busy and nonsensical storyline, pop culture references and jokes that do not stick and Dastardly's robot army that rips off the Minions, Scoob! is just weak sauce all round. Surely the gang deserves a better adventure.

This is one nostalgic franchise Hollywood should stop meddling with, because they cannot get away with it this time.

SCOre: 2.5/5