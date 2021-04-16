Movie review: Seobok

(From left) Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum deliver in both action and emotional scenes.

This Korean sci-fi actioner will be a treat for fans of heart-throbs Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum, if only for their unlikely on-screen bromance.

Gong plays a terminally-ill former intelligence agent with a troubled past who is tasked to transfer a top secret project - the first human clone, named Seobok (Park) - to a safe location.

However, the mission goes awry when the convoy is ambushed by unknown attackers.

The pair manage to escape together, but are hunted down by various groups with conflicting agendas chasing after Seobok, an undying being who was created to be mankind's elixir of eternal life.

The film only scrapes the surface when it casts all-too-familiar philosophical and ethical questions about immortality.

However, Gong and Park make a good match in this road trip movie and get to shine in emotional scenes as well as action sequences.

Park, especially, effortlessly switches from childlike innocence to bestial rage.

Watching Seobok, a superbeing with powers of telekinesis, go all Dark Phoenix on his enemies is right up there with any X-Men movie.

SEOBOK (PG13)

Score: 3/5