Movie review: Shock Wave 2

The ageless Andy Lau proves he truly is Asia's Tom Cruise. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Dec 22, 2020 06:00 am

SHOCK WAVE 2 (NC16)

You can go in cold to this unlinked sequel to 2017's Shock Wave, also written and directed by Herman Yau and starring Andy Lau but featuring a different storyline and new characters, and still be blown away by the Hong Kong actioner.

A disgruntled former bomb disposal officer Poon (Lau), who awakes from a coma with amnesia, becomes a fugitive when the police suspect him of being involved with a criminal terrorist organisation that has been setting off a series of bomb explosions in Hong Kong.

What follows are twists aplenty, bringing him in contact with his former partner (Lau Ching Wan) and ex-girlfriend (Ni Ni), and you are never quite sure which side Poon is on until the bitter end.

A ticking time bomb himself and an anti-hero torn between loyalty and resentment, the ageless Lau turns in a multi-layered performance enhanced with such physical demands that he truly deserves the title of Asia's Tom Cruise.

Perhaps the only thing more unbelievable - and distracting - than the 59-year-old's poreless complexion is how Poon can outrun squads of cops multiple times with a prosthetic leg.

And you know Shock Wave 2 means business when it opens with the harrowing destruction of the Hong Kong International Airport by a nuclear bomb, after which the action and tension come fast and furious. - JEANMARIE TAN - 4 Ticks

Wonder Woman 1984 loses power in China and overseas box office
Wonder Woman 1984 loses power in China and overseas box office

