Movie Review: Sicario: Day Of the Soldado

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado starring (from left) Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan and Benicio Del Toro.

This film takes no prisoners. It is intense, audacious and brutal.

From the opening scene where suicide bombers attack a supermarket to Josh Brolin's unique interrogation method, the first 20 minutes sets the tone of this action sequel.

The message here is clear: Do not mess with America, or the full weight of the US Army will be upon you.

Another message is that if you want to get things done, you get Brolin.

You have to agree the 50-year-old has delivered an impressive blockbuster hat trick, from Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 to this.

The role of a soldier who has no qualms about playing a dirty game is tailor-made for Brolin.

In this movie, the plan to kidnap the kingpin's teen daughter Isabel (Isabela Moner) to start an inter-cartel fight goes south.

The ever-reliable Benicio Del Toro is Brolin's perfect counterpart as the attorney-turned-hitman, and both play anti-heroes so effortlessly.

Sicario means "hitman" while Soldado is "soldier" in Spanish - an apt title as this film cannot do without Brolin and Del Toro.

However, while Brolin's character is etched out distinctly, there are discrepancies to Del Toro's assassin.

His transformation from someone heartless and cruel to Isabel's kind protector is puzzling.

Italian director Stefano Sollima should be grateful to the pair of veteran actors - their amazing chemistry and charisma drove the flawed script forward.

The original Sicario (2015) was a sleeper hit because of its star Emily Blunt, who brought much humanity to the violence.

She is sorely missed here and in place is newcomer Moner, last seen in last year's forgettable Transformers: The Last Knight.

To her credit, the 17-year-old delivers an excellent performance in a thinly written role. From resentment to resignation, her eyes tell it all.

Another interesting discovery here is Elijah Rodriguez (who could be Ezra Miller's doppelganger).

He gets sucked into the lucrative trade of smuggling Mexicans across the border into Texas. His character also sets up the story for the next chapter. -- 3 Ticks

MOVIE: Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

STARRING: Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Elijah Rodriguez

DIRECTOR: Stefano Sollima

THE SKINNY: CIA operative Graver (Brolin) is given the green light by the US government to wage a covert war against Mexican cartels, which are now transporting terrorists across the border, and helping him is hitman Alejandro (Del Toro).

RATING: NC16