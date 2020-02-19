Movie review: Sonic The Hedgehog

The surprise with Sonic The Hedgehog is not that it is a hit.

Taking US$100 million (S$139m) globally when it's the only new family film released during a US holiday weekend is not a huge feat.

It is more surprising that this film - this mismatched, committee-built, blatant franchise attempt - is not terrible.

It is already notorious for changing Sonic's look after the Internet freaked out at the calves and human teeth of the earlier design.

Loosely based on the old video game, it feels at odds with itself, not helped by Jim Carrey's Dr Robotnik.

Whoever pushed for him to revisit his Ace Ventura act is responsible for some very forced and sadly humour-free scenes. In another film, it might work, but here, it's a clash.

Not that the film is laugh-free. The kids at the local premiere liked much of Sonic's antics - even just having a fish on his head.

And even for the grown-ups, there are a few chuckles, even a few outright laughs. But only one, the admittedly great latte line, comes from Carrey.

Otherwise, Robotnik is not as interesting as his tailoring - the lining of his jacket is gorgeous.

So much of Sonic The Hedgehog happens because the script dictates set pieces over story.

Such as the rowdy bar that's suddenly noticed at a near-silent truck stop. It's packed with bikers on the outside and yet cowboys are inside. And no one is bothered at the sight of a big blue alien hedgehog.

This scene also leads to one of the obvious lifts from 2014's X-Men: Days Of Future Past. It references the speedster mutant Quicksilver's scenes so closely it feels low to not even give a proper nod to the "inspiration".

Sonic The Hedgehog is also a film of egregious product placement - aimed squarely at the parents. A property portal is named out loud. And they love Olive Garden restaurant - the cast gets to talk about it at length.

Ben Schwartz provides Sonic's voice but it doesn't quite connect with what the character is doing.

That said, the infuriatingly ageless James Marsden is the perfect nice guy foil to a CGI character.

He might even be the best thing about the movie. But then he did pull similar duty for 2011's Hop.

Despite its flaws, Sonic The Hedgehog is not bad - it just lacks a soul.

score: 2.5/5

FILM: Sonic The Hedgehog

STARRING: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter

DIRECTOR: Jeff Fowler

THE SKINNY: The titular alien speedster hedgehog (Schwartz) flees to Earth and hides out in a small town for a decade. When loneliness triggers his powers and brings him to the attention of the US government, he goes on the run with the town sheriff (Marsden) and is chased by a mad scientist (Carrey).

RATING: PG