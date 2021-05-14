Movie review: Those Who Wish Me Dead

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD (NC16)

Rating: 2.5/5

I miss the days when Angelina Jolie actually gave us good entertainment and oozed star power and a screen presence that was not to be denied.

You know, like in the spy thriller Salt, which came out a decade ago.

But even though her Salt hairstyle is back in Those Who Wish Me Dead, Jolie continues to phone it in.

She plays a smokejumper seeking redemption for a past on-site tragedy who comes to the assistance of a traumatised boy (Finn Little) being pursued by two relentless assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) through a raging fire in the Montana wilderness.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water, Wind River), there is too much happening in this action thriller, yet also not enough.

Like the recent Russell Crowe road rage movie Unhinged, Those Who Wish Me Dead feels like a 90s-era straight-to-DVD genre film, with standard thrills and spills and questionable plotting.

Throw in sub-par forest fire special effects, and this fizzles more than sizzles. - JEANMARIE TAN