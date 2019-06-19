Movie review: Toy Story 4

Toy Story was a herald of what Pixar could do in the world of animation. That was 1995, and the studio's ability to tell a great story using toys is still pretty much evident 24 years later.

Toy Story 3 ended the series on a high note almost a decade ago, and much to Pixar's credit, this fourth instalment raises the bar even higher.

Using toys to deal with the issue of existentialism is clever, and throughout the series, we see Woody (Tom Hanks) learning to cope with his responsibility as top toy. His reason to exist is challenged in this sequel when it dawns upon him that he is no longer the favourite toy.

So when his owner Bonnie is fearful of attending kindergarten, Woody sneaks into her school to make sure she is alright. It is there that he finds a new sense of purpose when Bonnie's recycled craft project magically comes alive.

Made out of a discarded spork, googly eyes, pipe cleaner, modelling clay and ice cream sticks, Forky is not really a toy, but he is Bonnie's current favourite, so Woody takes it upon himself to make sure Forky learns to love Bonnie.

Many of the jokes come from Forky's incessant attempts to dive into garbage bins as he is, after all, trash.

But the real highlight comes when Woody reunites with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and learns that she is one tough cookie underneath her delicate porcelain exterior.

Bo and the new characters - defective vintage talking doll Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), plushies Bunny and Ducky (Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) and Duke Caboom as Canada's Greatest Stuntman (Keanu Reeves) - steal the thunder. It is refreshing to see Bo taking over as protagonist as Woody becomes too whiny.

Reeves is hilarious as the vain and somewhat dim toy.

Toy Story 4 may be a nostalgic trip for those who grew up with the series, but it will also bring much joy to a new generation of viewers.

The film-makers have stated this will be the final chapter, and it does look like the toys won't be going to infinity and beyond.- rating : 4 Ticks

FILM: Toy Story 4

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

DIRECTOR: Josh Cooley

THE SKINNY: Woody (Hanks) becomes the babysitter of a spork named Forky (Hale), who is his owner Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy. While the toys join Bonnie on a family road trip, Woody reunites with long-lost toy Bo Peep (Potts).

RATING: PG