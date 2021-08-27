Movie review: The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf

The show is an animated prequel of The Witcher.

THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF (NC16)

Until Henry Cavill returns for another season of the live action fantasy series about mercenary monster hunters with supernatural powers in December, here is the animated prequel currently showing on Netflix.

Some may be disappointed that there are no familiar characters, but this does explore the lore and is an entertaining look at Vesemir, the witcher who trained Cavill's character Geralt.

Here, Vesemir's look is more Love Island than Lord Of The Rings. Indeed, he is cocksure, quippy and handsome - and he knows it.

This side of his character is put across brilliantly by Theo James from the Divergent films, who gives a voice acting masterclass in bringing Vesemir to life.

The general art style of this film is nothing special, and the limitations are highlighted when something as simple as a conversation is needed.

But when the action kicks in, the animation treads where live action can only dream.

Nightmare Of The Wolf is more for fans of The Witcher rather than newbies, but there is enough to be enjoyed on its own. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

score : 3/5