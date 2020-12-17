Movie review: Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, has mellowed and matured and is no longer an inexperienced superhero-in-training.

After three years and four theatrical release delays, Wonder Woman finally returns to the cinemas.

This sequel deserves to be watched on the big screen.

Everything is epic, from the story and villains to the action.

Even Wonder Woman's outfit gets an epic upgrade, complete with golden wings.

The opening sequence alone sets the bar real high.

We are introduced to the Amazon Games, where Amazon warriors run, ride, swim, shoot, fight and more in a grand display of athleticism.

Not only was the preteen Diana (13-year-old Lilly Aspell, who did all her own stunts) incredible, the effects and action sequences are equally top-notch.

Fast forward to 1984, and Diana is working as an anthropologist and archaeologist in the Smithsonian, while saving mall shoppers from small-time crooks on the sly.

Over the span of 70 years since World War I, our heroine has mellowed and matured, and is no longer an inexperienced superhero-in-training.

This is clearly reflected in the performance of Gal Gadot, who has grown much as an actress since her first appearance in 2016's Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Patty Jenkins is also a more confident director, deftly juggling deep emotional scenes with over-the-top action.

Clocking at 151 minutes, Wonder Woman 1984 is a tad long.

Thankfully, the natural chemistry Gadot shares with co-stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal keep the movie afloat. Gadot looking fabulous in her 80s wardrobe - she isn't in her Wonder Woman costume much - gets extra marks.

Fans should also be happy to see her lassoing a lightning bolt and flying in her invisible jet.

Although the first film had more heart, WW84 comes across as personal and emotional. The message of hope at the end, while cheesy and preachy, is still timely in these Covid-19 times. - 3.5 Ticks

FILM: Wonder Woman 1984

STARRING: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal

DIRECTOR: Patty Jenkins

THE SKINNY: Following the events of World War I, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gadot) is now living incognito in 1984, a lonely working girl pining for her lost love Steve Trevor (Pine). The appearance of a mysterious artefact not only brings him back alive but also introduces the world to the villainous Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and Cheetah (Wiig).

RATING: PG