Movie review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (spoiler free)

Zach Snyder's cut of Justice League is longer but not too different from the 2017 version of the movie.

Finishing this long-awaited, fan-demanded, four-hour DC superhero epic, which premieres on HBO Go today, I wondered if some people will feel short-changed.

New content teased online either barely features or has no bearing on the main plot. It only teases a sequel that will, currently, never be made.

So this ultimate director's cut from Zack Snyder is different from the version sent out to die in 2017, but not that much so.

The basic plot is the same: Superman's dead, evil brute Steppenwolf threatens the planet, Batman gets Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman together, they resurrect Superman - all before a climactic showdown.

While it is better than the Joss Whedon version (and thankfully, because it is streaming, now lends itself to tea and toilet breaks), this is still a very flawed film.

While Snyder shoots some truly beautiful scenes in daylight, a lot of CGI still looks too fake for this size of budget.

Some scenes now make more sense, while some additions will baffle. And Ezra Miller's Flash still tests your patience.

It aims to be epic, and there is clearly effort put in, but lacks the heart needed for true impact.

Online, the uberfans are happy, but this feels like a forgettable missed opportunity.

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE (NC16)

SCORE: 2.5/5

