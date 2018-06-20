Movie reviews: Book Club, The Big Day

BOOK CLUB (NC16)

Rating: 2.5 stars

Funny, sexy and smart are the last things I would expect from anything related to the Fifty Shades trilogy, and Book Club is no exception.

It centres on four long-time friends whose romantic relationships are all in different states of ruin.

To jumpstart their dying dating and sex lives, the group of elderly women decides to read erotic novel Fifty Shades Of Grey as part of their monthly book club.

Book Club features a star-studded cast, with celebrated veteran actresses Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen playing the foursome.

Their chemistry is fantastic, and it shines on screen with their witty and amusing banter.

But that is where the pros end, and the cons are many.

Book Club is also chock-full of cliches and tired plot devices.

Insta-love? Check. Contrived sitcom-ish plot points? Check. Irrational decisions that do nothing but push the already flimsy plot forward? Check.

While there are definitely some entertaining moments, the laughs are few and far between and all the heart in the world is not enough to salvage this wannabe rom-com. - RY-ANNE LIM

THE BIG DAY (PG)

Rating: 3 stars

The Big Day is one reason why Singaporeans should start taking pride in homegrown films.

Filled with humour, action and family drama, the romantic comedy does a decent job in encompassing the joy and pain of a classic Chinese wedding filled with familiar rituals like the traditional morning gatecrash, tea ceremony and costly wedding banquet.

Directed by veteran producer, writer and director Lee Thean-jeen, it revolves around a couple's wedding and the lead-up to the big event.

The bride (Amber An) and groom (Desmond Tan) share good on-screen chemistry while navigating plot twists.

Taiwanese actress-singer An, in particular, endears herself with her character's stubborn yet lovable personality. Her breaking of the fourth wall also compels us to empathise with her many dilemmas.

The creative editing style which incorporates quirky transitions and vibrant animation also ensures that Big Day does not get too dry. - ANG TIAN TIAN