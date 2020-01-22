Movie reviews: Dolittle, Enter The Fat Dragon

DOLITTLE

If this project is Robert Downey Jr's attempt to let people know that he is more than just Tony Stark/Iron Man, he is on the wrong track.

This adaptation of Hugh Lofting's novel about beloved British veterinarian John Dolittle who can speak to animals is an absolute mess.

The plot revolves around how the titular grieving widower (Downey Jr) needs to find a rare antidote to save the poisoned Queen. If he fails, he will lose his estate that is also home to his countless animal friends.

Things get muddled pretty quickly, and suddenly you get a Pirates Of The Caribbean vibe, thanks to an over-the-top Antonio Banderas who plays Dolittle's father-in-law, King Rassouli.

Downey Jr's supposedly Welsh accent is also on a meandering journey of its own.

Adding fuel to the fire is the badly done ADR (additional dialogue recording) - it is so obvious that his lips do not move with what he is saying in certain scenes.

Dolittle should keep those aged 10 and below entertained with its cute animals and fart jokes. But for the rest of us, Iron Man cannot save the day this time. - JOANNE SOH

RATING: PG

SCORE: 1/5

ENTER THE FAT DRAGON

This feel-good Hong Kong action comedy, starring Wong Jing, who also wrote and directed it, is a remake of the 1978 Sammo Hung film of the same name.

After being dumped by his fiancee (Niki Chow), Hong Kong police officer Fallon Zhu (Donnie Yen) turns to food, becoming severely overweight.

When he is tasked with escorting a convict to Japan, he experiences growth and healing amid a series of mishaps.

The film feels tedious at points and may be distasteful to some as it relies on fat jokes for comic relief - there is a parallel between Zhu's transformation and Thor's in Avengers: Endgame.

Perhaps it would be more forgivable if the visual effects on Yen did not look so unnatural.

Yet Enter The Fat Dragon redeems itself by sensitively exploring Zhu's pain with heartening scenes between him and his former lover, where they try to reconcile their differences.

The star of the Ip Man franchise also delivers witty dialogue with flair and manages to endear a somewhat unlikable character to audiences. - JASMINE LIM

RATING: (PG13)

SCORE: 3/5