Movie reviews: Downhill, The Last Full Measure
DOWNHILL (NC16)
The title of this comedy-drama works on various levels - intentional or not.
After barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, the relationship between a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) goes downhill when his first reaction is to flee, leaving her and their teenage sons behind.
Then, so does the film itself, as it trudges through the motions like skiers stuck in the snow.
A remake of the 2014 film Force Majeure, Downhill has a premise that is intriguing and full of potential.
It attempts to showcase, in increasingly awkward and emotionally-charged ways, how a seemingly small event can have a snowball effect and lead to a profound personal crisis.
The ski resort and mountain slope settings are a breath of fresh air and Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus are a dream comedic pairing, but the laughs are few and far between, with things resolving a tad too safely.
Their annoying characterisation and lack of backstory also make it hard for us to care amid the marital fallout.- JEANMARIE TAN - 2.5/5
THE LAST FULL MEASURE (PG13)
Surviving is sometimes a life sentence, especially for war heroes who spend decades grappling with one regretful memory.
Real-life US Air Force Pararescueman William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine) flew almost 300 rescue missions during the Vietnam War to aid downed soldiers and pilots.
This war drama tells of how his father (Christopher Plummer) - together with other survivors - petitions the government to give the fallen war hero the medal he deserves.
Although extremely slow-burning, The Last Full Measure intimately explores the different aspects of survivor guilt felt by veterans with deference and sincerity.
Despite Sebastian Stan being the main draw, his understated portrayal of a mild-mannered investigator is not compelling enough to carry the film.
The supporting cast delivers, especially Samuel L. Jackson, who steals precious screen time with a fully-dimensional performance as a hardened veteran.
However, the movie ultimately bites off more than it can chew, and its excessive use of flashbacks makes for a rather disjointed watch that will truly test your patience. - JASMINE LIM - 2.5/5
Now showing
Like A Boss (NC16)
A pair of best friends (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) consider a big buyout offer for their cosmetics company, but this puts their lifelong friendship in jeopardy.
Rotten Tomatoes: 19%
Disturbing The Peace (TBA)
A marshal (Guy Pearce) does battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that has invaded his small town to pull off a brazen and violent heist.
Rotten Tomatoes: 13%
Queen & Slim (R21)
A black couple (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith) are forced to go on the run when the man accidentally kills a police officer in self-defence. Exclusively at The Projector.
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (R21)
In late 18th century France, a forbidden affair takes place between a reluctant bride-to-be (Adele Haenel) and an artist (Noemie Merlant) commissioned to paint her wedding portrait. Exclusively at The Projector.
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Underwater (PG13)
A crew of underwater researchers (led by Kristen Stewart) must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.
Rotten Tomatoes: 47%
Bombshell (NC16)
Based on a real scandal, this is a revealing look inside media empire Fox News and the explosive story of the women (Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie) who brought down the infamous man who created it.
Rotten Tomatoes: 70%
Bad Boys For Life (NC16)
A new gang boss has moved into Miami and has a long list of targets, including detective Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and his partner Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now