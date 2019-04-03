Movie reviews: The Highwaymen, P Storm

THE HIGHWAYMEN (R21)

Currently showing on Netflix, this crime drama follows the untold story of the detectives who took down notorious 1930s gangland lovers Bonnie and Clyde.

When the Federal Bureau of Investigation and latest forensic technology fail to capture the notorious robber-killers, former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) rely on their instincts and old-school skills to get the job done.

While Harrelson's character is a former alcoholic, Costner's is jaded, grizzled and can no longer fire a gun accurately.

The job presents the pair with a journey of self-recovery and exploration, forcing them to navigate past their physical and emotional limits.

Although showcasing the neatly balanced performances of Costner and Harrelson, The Highwaymen is slow-moving and the dialogue is forgettable.

It also dabbles in familiar dramatic ironies and obvious observations about celebrity, violence and ageing.

While it never puts a foot wrong, it also does not exactly elicit the proper amount of passion or fascination.

- JASMINE LIM

Rating: 2.5/5

P STORM (PG13)

After Z Storm (2014), S Storm (2016) and L Storm (2018) comes yet another follow-up in the Hong Kong crime actioner franchise.

This time, Louis Koo's William Luk goes undercover as an inmate to investigate correctional officers who are receiving bribes, and he discovers that a prisoner has been colluding with the governor.

Disappointingly, Koo delivers a colourless performance in this reprise - the role seems to bore him for the most part.

Reminiscent of Tom Hiddleston's Loki in both looks and demeanour, it is Raymond Lam's enigmatic villain who steals the show.

Danger springs from all directions inside the prison, brought to life by P Storm's fast pacing and jaunty camerawork.

The downside is its plot and ending are rather predictable. Then again, how many ways can a sting operation pan out?

- JASMINE LIM

Rating: 3/5