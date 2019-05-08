Movie reviews: King Of Thieves, Teen Spirit

KING OF THIEVES (NC16)

Imagine Ocean's Eleven, but instead of dashing Brad Pitt and George Clooney, you get a posse of old men.

The crime drama based on true events revolves around a crew of retired crooks who pull off a major heist in London's jewellery district. However, what starts off as their last criminal hurrah quickly turns into a nightmare due to greed.

You would think that a movie starring veterans like Michael Caine and Michael Gambon would not disappoint to this extent.King Of Thieves has the potential to be unique, as it stars a mature cast in a storyline typically reserved for younger actors. Unfortunately, this distinctive selling point is overshadowed by poor pacing and a messy plot, which makes the whole endeavour almost unwatchable. Even the stellar, passionate performances by Caine and Gambon cannot salvage it.

What King Of Thieves truly manages to do is to rob you of almost two hours of your time.- JASMINE LIM - 2 Ticks

TEEN SPIRIT (PG)

Beautiful but somewhat soulless, this musical drama is about a timid teenager (Elle Fanning) who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor (Zlatko Buric), she enters a local singing competition that puts her integrity, talent and ambition to the test.

Much like last year's Bohemian Rhapsody, the film's strength lies in its soundtrack, as the plot itself is nothing special. The pop-fuelled tracks bring life to this stylish, visceral take on your typical Cinderella story.

Fanning is adequate but something also rings rather hollow, and she lacks the charisma needed to draw the audience in.

Instead, it is Buric's poignant, raw take that gives Teen Spirit its emotional depth. - JASMINE LIM - 2.5 Ticks