Movie reviews: Once Upon A Deadpool, Bird Box

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL (PG13)

This is the more family-friendly cut of Deadpool 2, which was out in mid-May.

It is the same story, just with the dismemberment, blood splatter and F-bombs removed - and some new inserts with Fred Savage.

The original was M18 here, but you might be surprised at how much swearing is still allowed in a PG13 (it is a lot). Which begs the question: Why bother? It is neither here nor there.

Why not make it more of a joke by redubbing all the bad language like TV channels used to? From "flip you, melon farmer" to "muddyfunster" or "duck head", there is a wealth of non-sweary swearing out there.

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY FOX

The one inventive moment comes when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) bleeps F-words during Savage's spiel about how he'd like to fight Matt Damon (who has a heavily disguised cameo). Every use of "fight" is bleeped, making Savage's intentions sound very different.

It is funny in a naughty but nice way.

But overall, this is a frustrating, half-baked exercise more concerned with fulfilling the criteria of a movie rating than aiming for a real audience. - JONATHAN ROBERTS - 2.5 Ticks

BIRD BOX (R21)

Currently streaming on Netflix, this post-apocalyptic horror-thriller suffers from coming after the similarly high-concept but superior A Quiet Place, where if you make a sound, you die.

The stakes are one-upped in Bird Box.

BIRD BOX PHOTO: NETFLIX,

If you happen to look at the mysterious supernatural entity that is fast killing off the world's population, you end up committing suicide.

Facing a terrifying unknown, a woman (Sandra Bullock) is trapped in a house with a motley crew of survivors. When both the situation and people start to unravel, she must flee with two young children down a treacherous river - blindfolded.

Like A Quiet Place, Bird Box features pregnant women in peril, the central figure of a mum single-handedly protecting vulnerable little ones, an (initially) unseen monster and tension that never lets up.

If you were wowed by Bullock's performance in the Oscar-winning Gravity, Bird Box is more or less a powerful one-woman show too.

Some portions feel familiar, ranging from The Mist to The Happening, but the overall creepiness, suspense and entertainment value still makes it worth a look. - JEANMARIE TAN - 3 Ticks