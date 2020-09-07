Mulan scores Singapore's biggest opening weekend of 2020

Despite having had its release date postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mulan has emerged triumphant at the top of the local box office.

The long-awaited Disney live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated film of the same name opened in Singapore on Sept 4 with the biggest opening weekend of 2020, earning $1,001,935 over a three-day period across 194 screens.

It beat the $763,765 opening weekend take of sci-fi actioner Tenet and Korean zombie movie Train To Busan: Peninsula, which grossed $962,000 in its opening weekend in July.

It has drawn US$5.9 million (S$8m) from nine international markets so far, including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and opens in China and Russia this weekend, reported Reuters.

It launched in the US on streaming service Disney+ on Sept 4 and is available to rent for $30.

Mulan tells the story of fabled Chinese woman warrior Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei), who impersonates a man to take her father’s (Tzi Ma) place after an imperial decree orders each household to send a man to join the army.

The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li.