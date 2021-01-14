Netflix unveils 2021 slate of 70 star-studded movies
NEW YORK : Already the master of 2020's pandemic-era movie landscape, Netflix on Tuesday offered a preview of upcoming 2021 releases, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films.
Among the most-anticipated titles are the satirical comedy Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; zombie heist film Army Of The Dead from director Zack Snyder; and The Harder They Fall, a Western co-produced by Jay-Z with a cast that includes Regina King and Idris Elba.
The announcement was accompanied by a short video presented by Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, who co-star in Red Notice, a US$160 million (S$212m) action film. - AFP
