Netflix unveils 2021 slate of 70 star-studded movies

NEW YORK : Already the master of 2020's pandemic-era movie landscape, Netflix on Tuesday offered a preview of upcoming 2021 releases, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films.

Among the most-anticipated titles are the satirical comedy Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; zombie heist film Army Of The Dead from director Zack Snyder; and The Harder They Fall, a Western co-produced by Jay-Z with a cast that includes Regina King and Idris Elba.