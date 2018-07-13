New Mission: Impossible ups the action with skydiving Tom Cruise

A skydiving Tom Cruise returns this month for the latest stunt-packed instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Co-starring Simon Pegg, the new sequel promises "ups the bar" for action.

Opening here on July 26, Mission: Impossible - Fallout sees Cruise, 56, who famously does his own stunts, throw himself off a military transport plane, pilot a helicopter through mountain ravines and race a motorbike through oncoming traffic round Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

Pegg, 48, said: "It is a crazy evolution. Any one of the stunt sequences in this movie would do a film proud as its climax, and they are all the way through."

The English actor returns as the nerdy sidekick to Cruise's spy, Ethan Hunt.

Pegg has said he would not swop places with the Hollywood superstar, whose last film in the franchise - 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation - took in US$682 million (S$930 million) at the global box office.

"I am happy to be the one on the ground operating the computer. I get to be part of it but I don't have to risk my life," Pegg said ahead of the film's world premiere in Paris yesterday.

English actor Henry Cavill, 35, appearing as a hitman who joins a terror ring intent on engineering a nuclear disaster to destroy the old world order, was equally impressed.

"When you see a guy who has learnt how to fly a helicopter and do stunts in a helicopter, and not only stunts in a helicopter but stunts in a helicopter in the mountains, it is something else," he said of Cruise. - REUTERS

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE EXCLUSIVE BLOCKBUSTER MARATHON

As part of The New Paper's 30th anniversary celebrations, readers can enjoy not one but three times the action with our Mission: Impossible Exclusive Blockbuster Marathon, comprising Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation and Fallout.

Fifty winners will walk away with a pair of tickets to this special screening on July 28 at Cathay - Parkway Parade.

To take part, go to contest.sph.com.sg/tnp/MI/

The contest ends on July 23.