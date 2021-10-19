New trailer offers first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman

LOS ANGELES – One of the most anticipated movies delayed by Covid-19, The Batman dropped its trailer last Saturday (Oct 16) and has been trending on social media over the weekend.

The trailer for the latest reboot of the iconic movie franchise reveals a bullet-proof Robert Pattinson in the titular role, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and a nearly unrecognisable Colin Farrell as Penguin.

To be released next March, the twice-delayed movie is directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, 2008) and expectations are high.

The official trailer on YouTube was viewed more than 15 million times within a day of its release.

Pattinson is the latest actor to don the Batsuit, joining the ranks of other big names such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Ben Affleck.

Halle Berry, who played the sexy Catwoman in the 2004 movie of the same name, also began trending on Twitter as fans compared her version to Kravitz’s smouldering take.

Batman is one of the Warner Bros’ most lucrative movie franchises and has brought in more than US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) at the global box office since 1989’s Batman, according to media analytics company Comscore.