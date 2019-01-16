Newcomer to play Maria in West Side Story remake

A 17-year-old high school student has been picked to play Maria in Hollywood film-maker Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler was among 30,000 Latino actors who submitted video auditions for the role portrayed by Natalie Wood in the 1961 classic.

"I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community."

Three months ago, it was announced that US actor Ansel Elgort would play Tony.