Newcomer to play Maria in West Side Story remake

Rachel Zegler is a high school student. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/RACHEL ZEGLER
Jan 16, 2019 06:00 am

A 17-year-old high school student has been picked to play Maria in Hollywood film-maker Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler was among 30,000 Latino actors who submitted video auditions for the role portrayed by Natalie Wood in the 1961 classic.

"I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community."

Three months ago, it was announced that US actor Ansel Elgort would play Tony.

Screenwriter Tony Kushner has said the new movie will take its cues from the original 1957 Broadway musical and all of the classic songs will be included. - AFP

This Glass is brimming with ideas

