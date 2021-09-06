No one can understand what Princess Diana endured: Kristen Stewart

VENICE Hollywood star Kristen Stewart may be no stranger to the paparazzi, but after playing Princess Diana, she feels that no one can understand what it felt like to be her.

New movie Spencer premiered at the Venice Film Festival - where it is competing for the top Golden Lion award - on Friday, with Stewart the latest actress to play the late princess.

The film focuses on her decision to take control of her own life at a key juncture in the early 1990s.

"She was the most famous woman in the world... the most photographed woman," Stewart told journalists.

"I have tasted a high level of that, but really kind of nowhere near that monumental, symbolic representation of an entire group of people, an entire country - and the world. I can relate but I don't think anyone can understand what that felt like."

Stewart's performance has been praised. The Telegraph said she "will be instantly and justifiably awards-tipped for this".

As played by Stewart, Princess Diana's misery is palpable. But more revealing is the radiance we see when she is alone with her children, the young princes William and Harry.

"The idea of somebody being so desperate for connection and somebody who is able to make other people feel so good, feeling so bad on the inside, and being so generous with her energy, we just haven't had so many of those people," said Stewart.