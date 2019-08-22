No Time To Die revealed as title of latest Bond film
LONDON The next James Bond film - the 25th superspy flick and the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007 - will be called No Time To Die and released in April, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
It will see Bond embark on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which puts him on the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) , according to the official plot summary.
Filming has been beset by problems.
An explosion at Britain's Pinewood Studios in June rocked one of the film sets. Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery after an injury on set in Jamaica.
The production has also been repeatedly delayed over script disputes, with Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle quitting the project last year and Cary Fukunaga stepping in.- AFP
