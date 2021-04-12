Nomadland wins best film Bafta, best director for Chloe Zhao

A handout photo received from BAFTA shows Chinese director Chloé Zhao reacting after winning the award for Best Director for her work on the film 'Nomadland', via a video link during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards 'Main Show' at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 11, 2021.

LONDON – US recession drama Nomadland, about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain’s Bafta awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London’s Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

Nomadland, which has already picked up prizes this awards season, stars 63-year-old McDormand as a widow who, in the wake of the US economic recession, turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road, taking on seasonal jobs along the way.

“We would like to dedicate this award to the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives,” Zhao, who won the director category, said in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you for showing us that ageing is a beautiful part of life, a journey that we should all cherish and celebrate. How we treat our elders says a lot of about who we are as a society and we need to do better.”

She also won this year’s top Hollywood directing award last Saturday, making her the second woman to ever win the Directors Guild of America prize after Kathryn Bigelow for 2008’s The Hurt Locker.

Bafta’s Outstanding British film went to #MeToo revenge movie Promising Young Woman, which also won original screenplay.

Film veteran Anthony Hopkins won the leading actor category for portraying a man with dementia in The Father.

“I’m at a time in my life where I never expected to get this,” the 83-year-old told reporters of the award, adding his age had made making the movie “easy”.

Youn Yuh-jung won supporting actress for Minari, in which she plays a grandmother who travels from South Korea to the US to look after her grandchildren.

The 73-year-old, who has won a Screen Actors Guild award and has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance, drew laughs in her acceptance speech when she jokingly said it was particularly meaningful to be recognised by “British people, known as very snobbish people”.